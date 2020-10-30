Thursday Night Football Game Between Falcons-Panthers Continues Weak Ratings Trend

The NFL’s primetime games are still floundering in the ratings after the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers Thursday Night Football game earned only a disappointing 8 million viewers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the game on Fox fluctuated between 7.571 and 8.438 million viewers, with a 2.2 rating.

While the Falcons-Panthers Week 8 game was up slightly from Week 7, it was quite a fall from Week 8 in 2019. Week 8 last year saw well over 5 million more viewers topping out at 13.48 million viewers and an 8.3 rating.

Ratings for Week 7 plummeted last week, likely because it was up against the last presidential debate for the 2020 election season. ShowBuzzDaily reported that the game only earned 8.18 million viewers.

Still, the NFL will likely benefit from the fact that it no longer has basketball and baseball to compete against in this coronavirus-effected sports season. On top of that, with Election Day only four days away, we may see numbers for all NFL games climb starting in Week 9 as this contentious political season comes to a close.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.