NFL Encourages Players to Wear Masks, Social Distance on Sidelines

The NFL has done a respectable job containing the spread of the coronavirus amongst its players, coaches, and staff. However, now the league appears to want to take their anti-Covid efforts to the next level.

The memo making the non-binding recommendation was handed down by the league this week.

“We are recommending that clubs enhance their efforts to ensure physical distancing on the sidelines during games and that players that are either not in the game or are not about to enter the game wear masks on the sidelines while the league considers expanding the bench area footprint,” the memo said via Pro Football Talk.

The NFL reported no new Covid cases on Sunday.