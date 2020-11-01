WATCH: Florida, Missouri Clash in Wild Brawl Before Halftime

Dylan Gwinn

The bad blood was supposed to be on display next weekend when the Florida Gators took on the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the Gators got their warm-up punches out of the way this weekend against Missouri.

The trouble started just before halftime when Florida head coach Dan Mullen took strong exception to a Missouri player delivering a late hit to his quarterback as time expired.

Here’s the hit:

Here’s the fight:

WATCH:

Incredibly, only three players were ejected.

Dan Mullen was accused of escalating the situation into a full-on brawl by excitedly running out onto the field. The Florida coach was still excited as he rallied fans on his way off the field.

Florida wan the game, 41-17.

