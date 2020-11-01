WATCH: Ravens’ Matthew Judon Ejected After Punching Referee in the Arm

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected Sunday for contact with a ref during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Judon was tossed with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.

Video of the incident show Judon taking a swing at field judge Rick Patterson and making contact with the ref’s right arm as a Baltimore coach tried to pull the player away from the confrontation.

It is not altogether clear, though, that Judon meant to strike the ref. He could have been flailing because of being pulled back by the coach.

Watch (Judon #99 and Patterson in the lower right hand corner of the screen):

Ravens LB Matthew Judon ejected for contact with official pic.twitter.com/o90rBVtivg — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 1, 2020

Judon involved himself in an argument between Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson when making contact with the ref.

After the “intentional contact” incident, referee Brad Allen announced that the Pro Bowl linebacker was ejected from the game.

The Ravens were hit hard by players leaving the game on Sunday. Per ESPN, along with Judon, “The Ravens lost two offensive linemen — Ronnie Stanley and Tyre Phillips — to ankle injuries in the first quarter.”

