Lakers Star LeBron James Excited to Visit Joe Biden’s White House

NBA star LeBron James has loudly refused to visit the White House for the last four years, but with Joe Biden possibly poised to become the next president, James is now happy to make the trip.

With the Lakers taking the prize during the NBA Championships this season, the prospect that the team would visit the White House were not good. But James was quick to jump to Twitter this weekend to say that he is finally ready to go to Washington.

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green asked the hardcore left-wing basketball star if he was ready to visit the White House.

“Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G!” Green tweeted.

To that, James replied, “YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too!”

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

LeBron James gave his nod to the Biden/Harris ticket in a last second endorsement only one day before Election Day.

Should Biden be certified as the 46th president of the United States and the L.A. Lakers do go to the White House to celebrate their championship, they will be the first NBA team to visit the people’s house in four years.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.