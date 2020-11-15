Report: Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized with Heart Issues

A report from TMZ Sports claims that famed Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is in “serious condition” at a Southern California hospital with heart issues.

Lasorda, 93, was admitted to the hospital last week, according to the report. TMZ Sports also claims that during his stay Lasorda’s condition “took a turn for the worse.”

TMZ Sports reports, “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Tommy was hooked up to a ventilator and sedated. We’re told he’s now resting comfortably, so it seems he’s improved.

“Our sources say, his condition is NOT COVID-related.”

Lasorda, a 1997 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, first joined the league as a player in 1945. As manager of the Dodgers, he guided the organization to eight National League West division titles, four pennants, and two World Series championships.

The World Series that Lasorda’s Dodgers won in 1988, was the organization’s last championship until the team prevailed against the Rays in the 2020 World Series.