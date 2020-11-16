Shut it Down?: Sports Stars Beat Coronavirus, Then Beat the Competition

With the media acting as if a positive test for the coronavirus is a death sentence, it is interesting to note the many sports stars who have gone on to become champions after testing positive.

Journalist Jordan Schachtel recently posted a series of tweets showing that a positive coronavirus test is not the end of everything. In fact, there has already been a bevy of athletes who have gone on to achieve personal bests after getting over a positive test for the virus.

For instance, PGA star Dustin Johnson tested positive for the virus early in October. By November, he was winning a green jacket at the 2020 Masters tournament.

Schachtel then noted that Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was hit with a positive test result in July. By November he was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player for 2020.

Then there was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who “scored twice” for the win after his positive test. And the NFL’s Cam Newton who had a positive test early in October before setting an NFL record about a month later during a game on Sunday Night Football

Clearly, those “Covidians” who are so worried over a virus that kills less than half a percent of those who contract it have not noticed the great athletic heights achieved by so many sports heroes after their positive coronavirus test.

