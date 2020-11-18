Former Dolphin Reshad Jones Arrested for Firearm Possession

Police arrested former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones at a Davie, Florida, gas station where he was allegedly carrying a fully-loaded handgun Wednesday. Jones also had “a heavy odor of alcohol,” WPLG reported.

Jones, 32, had “the grip of a handgun protruding from his front right pants pocket,” according to police that arrived on the scene at approximately 4:15 a.m. Jones reportedly told police he does not hold a concealed carry permit.

Police said Jones “was very difficult with officers and appeared to be on the influence of an unknown substance.” Jones was later release after posting a $1,000 bond, the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Dolphins released the two-time Pro-Bowler in March after ten seasons. Jones was drafted by the Dolphins in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and was the team’s longest-tenured player. He was scheduled to earn $11.5 million in 2020.

Other NFL players have been arrested on firearm charges this year. In March, Quinnen Williams, a New York Jet’s defensive lineman and the third player chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after a handgun was allegedly found in his luggage. In May, Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested for gun charges including felony illegal discharge of a firearm in a Denver, Colorado, suburb.