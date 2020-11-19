Raiders Place 7 Players on Covid List Ahead of Chiefs Game

Nov. 18 (UPI) — The Las Vegas Raiders put seven more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, bringing the number of players on their list to 11 ahead of Sunday night’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders placed safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, defensive end Arden Key, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and practice squad defensive lineman David Irving on the COVID-19 list, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Those players were added to the list as high-risk close contacts a day after defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner went on the COVID-19 list. The Raiders put Ferrell on the list after a positive test.

Linebacker Cory Littleton and offensive lineman Trent Brown went on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this month.

“We practiced today and we’ll be ready for the game on Sunday,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday. “… It’s what you have to do. Everybody has to adapt to a lot of things in every phase of life. We had to go through some things before.

“We’ll be there on Sunday and we’ll be prepared. We’re excited to compete.”

As close contacts, the seven players could be eligible to return and play the Chiefs, who are coming off their bye week, as long as they continue to test negative for the coronavirus this week.

The Raiders — as a team and individual players — have already been fined about $1.2 million and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.