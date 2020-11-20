Browns Place Myles Garrett on Covid Reserve List

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice all week with an illness. On Friday morning, the team placed their star defender on the Covid reserve list.

The positive test ensures that Garrett will not be able to play this Sunday when the Browns host the Eagles. Garrett’s absence will certainly be felt by the Browns. The Texas A&M product is the NFL’s current sack leader.

“Four other Browns currently are on the COVID-19 reserve list: tackle Jack Conklin, tackle Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich, and kicker Cody Parkey,” Pro Football Talk reports.

This week, the Raiders placed 7 players on the Covid list prior to their game against the Chiefs. All NFL teams are scheduled to enter the intensive phase of the league’s coronavirus protocol on Saturday.