The Denver Broncos announced on Friday that this weekend’s game will be the last one that fans will be allowed to attend at Empower Field for the foreseeable future due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

“The state of Colorado reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday,” Sports Illustrated reported.

“Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching,” the team said in a statement.

“Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium, and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games,” the statement continued.

“We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year,” the statement concluded. “It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway.”

The team also insisted they plan to welcome fans back to the stadium sometime in the coming 2021 season.

The Broncos are not the only team to ban fans from the stands. The Minnesota Vikings recently banned fans for the remainder of the 2020 season, as well.

“We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community,” the Viking said in a statement early in Nov.

