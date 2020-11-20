Three Giants Test positive for Coronavirus

The New York Giants have become the latest team to get hit by coronavirus infections. The team announced on Friday morning that three players had tested positive for the virus.

Fortunately for the G-Men, they do not have a game this weekend.

Kicker Graham Gano tested positive for Covid only a day after the announcement that he had signed a new contract with New York. Since then, three other players have tested positive.

The Giants have taken the extra steps of placing punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the reserve list, as they were close contacts of Gano.

Earlier this week, the Raiders announced that 7 of their players had tested positive for the virus. The Browns revealed that current NFL sack leader Myles Garrett had tested positive on Friday. On Saturday, the entire NFL will enter the intensive phase of the coronavirus protocol due to the rise in cases.