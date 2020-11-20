WATCH: Refs Stop Mississippi Football Team from Bringing Chainsaw Onto the Field

Cutting down the competition took on a whole new meaning on Thursday night when a Mississippi community college football team tried to bring an actual chainsaw onto the football field.

As the players were about to take the field Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive tackle Brian Merritt revved up a chainsaw. However, he didn’t get very far with it before the officials informed him.

“Y’all can’t bring that out here,” a referee can be heard saying. “Don’t bring out that saw.”

WATCH:

Before #MGCCC's win over Jones tonight, the chainsaw entrance was stopped by an official before it could reach the field. "Don't bring it, don't bring it," the official warned. pic.twitter.com/9lPOHlHguo — Michael Dugan (@MDuganWLOX) November 20, 2020