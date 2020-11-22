Dabo Swinney Says Florida State Used Covid As ‘Excuse’ to Cancel Clemson Game

The Florida State Seminoles declined to play their scheduled game against Clemson this weekend, they claim, because of concerns over a player who tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says that’s just an “excuse.”

“Florida State officials decided to cancel their game against Clemson on Saturday, three hours before kickoff with the Tigers already in Tallahassee, after learning that a Clemson backup offensive lineman had tested positive for COVID-19,” Outkick reported. “The offensive lineman had practiced earlier in the week when he had symptoms, but had not tested positive, and he traveled with the team.”

That explanation did not go over well with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney who claims Florida State, in actuality, forfeited the game.

Swinney’s primary contention seems to be that travel rosters were initiated in preseason planning sessions, to account for late positive tests among players. If the expanded rosters are available, why weren’t they used?

The ACC has yet to determine when or where the game will be played.

Clemson is set to take on Pitt next on 11/28.

