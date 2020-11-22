Fox NFL Sunday Crew Changed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Due to strict coronavirus restrictions in California and “out of an abundance of caution” for their crew, Fox Sports has decided to change the normal line-up for its California-based Fox NFL Sunday pregame show.

According to a Fox Sports statement to Outkick:

In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of the FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon.

Sources to Outkick report that at least one of the studio crew tested positive for the virus.

Fox NFL Pregame Crews Changed Due to COVID-19 Protocol Amid Positive Test – OutKick