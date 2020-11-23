Ravens Close Facility After Multiple Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Baltimore Ravens closed down their facilities on Monday after several people within their organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the team:

Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine. We have started the process of contact tracing and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.

Baltimore’s contact tracing efforts will likely extend beyond their own facility. On Sunday, the Ravens played the Tennessee Titans who will also be thoroughly testing members of their own organization.

The positive tests in Baltimore put the league in a difficult position. The Ravens are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving Day.

Though, with multiple positive tests and no word on whether any players tested positive or had contact with those who did, that game could be in jeopardy.

UPDATE: A later report from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo states that the players who tested positive were running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

#Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list later today, according to sources. All aboard the Gus Bus for Thursday vs. the #Steelers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2020

