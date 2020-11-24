Report: NFL Says Thanksgiving Game Still On Despite Mounting Positive Covid Cases at Ravens Facility

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens learned of positive Covid tests for three important players. On Tuesday, a report has surfaced that there are even more positive tests.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday morning:

Zrebiec followed-up that report by revealing the exact number of additional positive tests:

The Ravens reacted to the positive tests on Monday and additional reports on Tuesday, by announcing that the team would work virtually:

The Ravens are set to face the Steelers on Thanksgiving Day. A game that one might assume would be canceled with what appears to be a coronavirus outbreak occurring at the Ravens facility. However, as of the time of this writing, the NFL appears determined to play the game as scheduled.

The league’s position on this matter seems incredible given that they have postponed other games when the teams involved had similar or fewer numbers of positive cases. The league’s refusal to postpone the game also stands in contrast to their recent implementation of even more strict coronavirus protocols.

Of course, the Ravens are set to face the Steelers in primetime on Thanksgiving Day, making it very difficult for the league to reschedule it.

