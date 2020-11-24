Report: NFL Says Thanksgiving Game Still On Despite Mounting Positive Covid Cases at Ravens Facility

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens learned of positive Covid tests for three important players. On Tuesday, a report has surfaced that there are even more positive tests.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the news Tuesday morning:

The Ravens learned this morning of more positive COVID-19 tests, per sources. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

Zrebiec followed-up that report by revealing the exact number of additional positive tests:

Per sources, the Ravens have as many as four new positive tests for COVID-19 today after learning of four others on Sunday night. All told, since Sunday night, there's been at least 10 positive tests. Not all players. Coaches and support staff members included. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

The Ravens reacted to the positive tests on Monday and additional reports on Tuesday, by announcing that the team would work virtually:

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/WGAUjSiXmz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2020

The Ravens are set to face the Steelers on Thanksgiving Day. A game that one might assume would be canceled with what appears to be a coronavirus outbreak occurring at the Ravens facility. However, as of the time of this writing, the NFL appears determined to play the game as scheduled.

The league’s position on this matter seems incredible given that they have postponed other games when the teams involved had similar or fewer numbers of positive cases. The league’s refusal to postpone the game also stands in contrast to their recent implementation of even more strict coronavirus protocols.

NFL spokesman says Thursday night's game is on. "We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts. Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. There’s no change to the status of the game." — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) November 24, 2020

Of course, the Ravens are set to face the Steelers in primetime on Thanksgiving Day, making it very difficult for the league to reschedule it.