Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul Dies at 54

Markus Paul, the Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach who had to be rushed to a Dallas-area hospital on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency, has died.

He was 54 years old.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones issued a statement on Hunt’s passing:

The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts our broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.

We extend our love, strength and support to Markus’ family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward. Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players’ respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator — both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend.

Markus did everything the right way.