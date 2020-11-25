Report: Vanderbilt Football Could Turn to Women’s Soccer Goalie for Kicking Duties

With a large number of specialists in quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Vanderbilt Commodores are in the market for a kicker. And one of the “options” for the Dores happens to be the goalie from the women’s soccer team.

According to a report from the official Vanderbilt student newspaper, the Hustler, senior goalkeeper Sarah Fuller “was wearing full pads and a uniform but did not take any kicks” during a recent practice. According to the report, Fuller went “through walk-throughs with coaches and at least one specialist on the sidelines.”

“We’re working through it right now,” head coach Derek Mason said at Tuesday’s press conference. “For us, every week is [about] getting to the practice field and about making sure that we put the best possible kicker out there, so we’re competing. Right now, like I said, I’ve got to go out to practice today and see what gets done, but hopefully, I’ll have an update for you on Thursday.”

That Thursday update from the coach confirmed that Fuller is indeed an option for Vandy.

“Right now, we’re just looking at all options,” Mason told ESPN 102.5 The Game. “For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.”

Though at least one other female has taken a snap in a Division I game, such as Katie Hnida who kicked for the University of New Mexico Lobos in 2003, Fuller would be the first female to take a snap in a Power 5 game.

The Commodores are set to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 11:00 CST, on the SEC Network.