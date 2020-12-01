‘I Think That’s Possible’: Dr. Fauci Optimistic About Full NFL Stadiums in September

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the NFL could have full stadiums again at the start of the 2021 season.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the comments during an interview with Yahoo! Sports on Monday.

“Oh, that’s possible,” Dr. Fauci when asked if full stadiums were a possibility at the beginning of the 2021 season. “I think that’s possible.”

Of course, Fauci also once said that the coronavirus was “not a major threat” to the American people. He also, perhaps even more famously, said that there was no need for Americans to be walking around wearing masks.

So, feel free to take Fauci’s prognostications for what they are worth.

A more likely situation is that each state will decide for themselves, exactly what level of stadium capacity they deem to be safe.