Ex-President Barack Obama is accusing President Donald Trump of cheating at golf. Obama voiced his accusation in an interview with leftist late-night comedian Stephen Colbert on Monday night.

The former president began his attack with a backhanded compliment. “Listen, from what I understand, he’s actually a pretty good golfer,” Obama told Colbert.

But then he moved in for the attack adding, “I understand that shockingly enough there’s sometimes problems with the scoring. And whether he’s keeping track of his strokes.”

Trump has been accused of cheating at golf before. In 2019, liberal sportswriter Rick Reilly also claimed that Trump was a golf cheat. In his book, Reilly claimed that Trump forced a golfer to play with him after the golfer won the annual club championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Reilly alleged that Trump blatantly cheated during the game.

However, Reilly’s story has been debunked because many of the “details” in the story do not seem to line up with the facts.

Still, in 2016, boxer Oscar De La Hoya also accused Trump of cheating at golf.

