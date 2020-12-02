Tyrod Taylor Declines to Sue Chargers After Team Doctor Accidentally Punctured His Lung

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has decided not to pursue legal charges against the Los Angeles Chargers after the team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while trying to give him a pain injection.

According to Pro Football Talk, “That injection went wrong and punctured Taylor’s lung, forcing him to miss multiple games. By the time Taylor was healthy enough to return, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had played well enough to earn the starting job on a permanent basis.”

This isn’t the first time Taylor has lost a starting job to another quarterback. Though, this is the first time that he, or anyone else for that matter, has lost his job in this fashion. It’s hard to imagine Taylor would have been unsuccessful in his suit against the team, should he have pressed the issue.

Taylor has played for the Ravens, Bills, Browns, and Chargers, during his 10-year career.