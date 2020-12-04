Vanderbilt University interim head coach Todd Fitch has thrown in the towel and postponed the coming game against Georgia because he can’t find enough players to field on Saturday.

However, college football reporter Brett McMurphy, the game will be played on December 19, as long as Georgia is not playing in the SEC championship game.

Saturday’s Vanderbilt at Georgia game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19, as long as neither team is in SEC title game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the school has canceled the game:

Vanderbilt-Georgia is indeed canceled, sources tells @SINow. Confirming @colecubelic. Vandy couldn't meet overall numbers. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2020

The Vanderbilt Commodores were bathed in plaudits for fielding Sarah Fuller, the “first woman” to play in a Power Five college football game. Now, it looks like her football career will be slightly delayed.

Fuller had confirmed that she was ready to suit up for Saturday, but coach Fitch had also noted that he was working to bring former kicker Ryley Guay back to the team. Guay had quit the team at the end of last season to begin attending Vanderbilt’s medical school.

Vanderbilt’s previous coach, Derek Mason, was fired last Sunday after seven losing seasons as head coach. But Mason was not let go before completing the stunt of bringing on women’s soccer player Fuller as team kicker last Saturday.

Coming on the heels of being fired, Fuller’s appearance on the team could have been a Hail Mary pass by Mason as he was headed for the unemployment line. It also seems clear that interim coach Fitch is not very fired up about Mason’s “first female player” stunt after announcing his hopes to bring Guay back to the team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.