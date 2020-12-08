Ratings Crash 20% for Sunday Night Football, Continuing Season Long Decline

The NFL is still struggling for TV ratings this year as the most recent ratings show a 20 percent drop for the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.

According to Sports Media Watch, the league’s Week 13 game on NBC was down 20 percent in both its ratings (9.8) and its viewership (17.07M) over 2019.

Most of the other games were also down in Week 13 with the late CBS game off 13 percent and 12 percent, and Fox’s single-game off an even worse 30 percent and 27 percent. However, the early CBS game was comfortably up 21 percent in the ratings and 23 percent in viewers.

The year has not been good for the NFL. To date, ratings are off at least six percent overall across all platforms and networks compared to the 2019 season, according to Front Office Sports.

“Season-to-date, the NFL is averaging 15 million viewers. That’s off 6% from the same point during the 2019 season.,” Front Office Sports reported late last month.

It has already been reported that the various NFL broadcasts are way down this year. Monday Night Football, for instance, has crashed 30 percent. Meanwhile, Sunday Night Football has tumbled 23 percent.

The 2020 ratings have thus far reversed the tiny five percent gains won last season over 2018.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.