UNLV QB Apologizes for Eating Sushi Off Nude Model During TV Show

UNLV QB Max Gilliam has apologized for a scene on the reality TV show Below Deck, in which he ate sushi off the stomach of a nude model.

Gilliam tweeted his apology on Monday:

“I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” Gilliam wrote on Twitter. “While it was not my idea nor any of my friends [sic] ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.

“This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football,” Gilliam continued. “I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend.”

The episode, titled Max and Dax’s Excellent Adventure, was filmed in Antigua and aired on Bravo on November 16th.

Somehow, Gilliam’s head coach was not even aware of the incident until Monday.

“When we talk intently about what we’re building here, we mean thoroughly and completely,” Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said. “Each of our players, especially our senior leadership, must recognize that when we go out in public we’re representing this team, this university, and the alumni and fan base. How we conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field. I was made aware of Max’s recent statement and it is apparent that he also agrees.”

Gilliam and the Rebels are set to face Hawaii on Saturday.