LA Laker star LeBron James has been named Time magazine’s athlete of the year for his work to stop “voter suppression.”

James’ More Than a Vote organization was formed right after the death of Georg Floyd to root out purported voter suppression. The NBA star also claimed that he created the organization to “educate voters” and to help increase the turnout for the 2020 elections.

“After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it,” TIME wrote in its announcement. “And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both.”

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James said of his organization. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

James was also awarded the Sports Illustrated sportspeople of the year with the award honoring athletes who excel on and off the field.

“[It’s] being able to go out there and not only perform at a high level in what we do as far as our profession, but also being able to change lives and create opportunities, empower people and inspire people off the floor, not only in our communities but all over the world,” James said of the Sports Illustrated. “It means a lot to be a part of that group, to be the first-ever three-time winner of this award. I’m very humbled. It means a lot to my family and my friends and the kids in my foundation and my school back home and my city of Akron where I come from.”

James claimed that his organization “worked out great” and insisted that he “didn’t pick one side versus the other side” with his group even though all his efforts were only focused on neighborhoods in far-left districts in big cities.

