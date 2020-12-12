Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Moving to Miami’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly moving into Miami’s “billionaire’s bunker.”

The couple has been renting Derek Jeter’s Jetersville mansion in Tampa, but according to PageSix, they just plunked down $17 million for 26 Indian Creek.

No move-in date is planned, though, because they plan to raze the buildings already on the plot and build their own dream mansion, as they did their mansion in Brentwood, Calif., covered by Architectural Digest that they sold to Dr. Dre.

They are reportedly looking to build an “environmentally friendly” mansion from the ground-up. They are even supposedly obsessed over “the doorknobs.”

PageSix noted that the Bradys were seen at their new property last week, transported there on a 40-foot superyacht named the Vica a Vida.

Others who live in the tony section include former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, billionaire Carl Icahn, supermodel Adriana Lima, Fontainebleau Development Chairman Jeffrey Soffer, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The two may not be looking to make Miami their forever home, though. PageSix also reported that Brady and Bündchen want to buy a new property in California, as well.

