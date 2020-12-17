Domonique Foxworth Claims Josh Allen Comments ‘Taken Out of Context,’ the Internet Disagrees

Domonique Foxworth
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth is claiming that his recent comments in which he admitted to rooting against white Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen because Allen’s supporters are flag-waving dog lovers, were taken out of context.

Foxworth largely ignored the Internet backlash he so richly deserved but took a moment to respond to a tweet from Josh Allen’s teammate, Jordan Poyer, who defended his quarterback from Foxworth’s bizarre attack.

In the tweet, Foxworth claims his comments were “taken out of context” and that concerned Bills players could DM him about his new “favorite QB,” if they had any issues.

For those needing a reminder of the “disingenuous BS” to which Foxworth is referring, the former Raven and current ESPN analyst admitted that he got “happy” when Josh Allen did something “dumb.” Not because of anything against Allen, but more so because it would upset his fans with their “American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones.”

“I am fully aware that I have biases,” Foxworth explained. “And my biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen. I would be 100 percent lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. And it’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed.”

“It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the second coming and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones. … If you go just take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really concerning retweets and likes. … It’s not about Josh,” he said.

“Generally, I’m pro-player and I’m looking for ways to understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting.”

The “out of context” explanation didn’t seem to wash with the vast majority of Twitter commenters, who quickly took Foxworth to task:

It appears that Foxworth is determined to become the next Jemele Hill at ESPN and he appears to be well on his way to making that a reality.

ESPN has declined to comment on Foxworth’s comments.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.