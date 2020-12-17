NBA to Distribute $300 Million for Black Economic Empowerment

The National Basketball Association’s Board of Governors voted over the summer, to donate $300 million aimed at the economic empowerment of the Black community.

The league will distribute $30 million per year over the next ten years. The first $2 million in grants were announced on Thursday.

According to ESPN:

Seven organizations — exalt (New York), Management Leadership for Tomorrow (Washington), Marcus Graham Project (Dallas), Operation DREAM (Milwaukee), TEAM Inc. (Oakland, California), The Knowledge House (New York) and the Youth Empowerment Project (New Orleans) — were selected as recipients. These organizations align with the NBA Foundation’s mission to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and development for high school, college and midcareer Black men and women in communities across the United States and Canada.

NBA Senior Vice President of Player Development Greg Taylor will serve as the executive director of the NBA Foundation.

“As a proud member of the NBA family, I am honored to be selected to lead the NBA Foundation in its development,” Taylor said. “During my time at the league, I have been inspired by the efforts of NBA players, teams and governors to advocate for change, and I look forward to using my experience working with non-profits to further our investment in the next generation of Black leaders.”

The NBA is not the only major American professional sports league to make a large financial contribution to social justice causes. The NFL announced over the summer that they will spend $250 million on social justice initiatives.