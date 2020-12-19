WATCH: Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell Has Legendary Sideline Meltdown

Matt Campbell
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Iowa State gave Oklahoma an unforgettable fight in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. And though their efforts fell short, no one will soon forget the legendary meltdown by Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

On 4th & 2 from the Oklahoma 34-yard line, the Cyclones attempted to draw the Sooners offsides. When the officials failed to call offsides on the Sooners, Campbell unleashed a tirade of epic proportions at the officials.

The Internet reacted with great enthusiasm to Campbell’s outburst:

Campbell has led a resurgence in Iowa State football. A resurgence that, unfortunately for Cyclones fans, did not result in a Big 12 championship this year. Though, the future looks bright in Ames, Iowa. And if it’s any consolation to Iowa State, they know their coach cares.

He cares an awful lot.

