Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Has Heart Inflammation Linked to Coronavirus

A report claims that University of Florida forward Keyontae Johnson has been diagnosed with a heart inflammation that may be associated with the coronavirus.

Johnson collapsed on the court on Dec. 12 and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Now a report in USA Today claims that an MRI on his heart revealed that Johnson has acute myocarditis.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year had been diagnosed with the coronavirus during the summer, leading some to suspect that the virus may have contributed to his heart condition. Doctors have noted that such inflammation of the heart can occur in some coronavirus sufferers.

The 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, was released from the hospital this week to spend Christmas with his family, but it is still expected that he will miss the rest of the season.

“We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery,” the student’s family said in a public statement. “Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others,” the family added. “When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

The player posted a video last weekend thanking fans for their prayers. “To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that y’all gave out to me. Go Gators!” he said.

