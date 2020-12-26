‘Guys Should Fight Guys’: Devin Haney Speaks Out Against UFC Amanda Nunes vs. Jake Paul

Boxing champ Devin Haney drew the line Thursday on UFC star Amanda Nunes fighting YouTuber Jake Paul saying, “I don’t think he should fight a girl. I think he’s still a man. He gotta fight a man.”

“But if she wants to fight, shouldn’t that happen? I mean, isn’t that fair?” the female reporter asked Haney.

“No, it’s not fair. Girls should fight girls. Guys should fight guys,” Haney replied.

The idea of a Nunes vs. Paul brawl was suggested by UFC front man Dana White, who said, “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” in response to Paul offering UFC superstar Conor McGregor $50 million to fight him. White said there was a “zero percent” chance that McGregor would fight Paul. “[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now,” White said. “He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos.”

“I’m in,” Nunes responded to White’s proposal.