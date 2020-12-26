Report: Utah Football Star and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Dies

Utah star running back Ty Jordan has died, the University of Utah football team announced on Twitter Saturday morning.

Jordan, a native of Mesquite, Texas, passed away in a Dallas suburb on Saturday. Though, details about the cause of his passing remain unclear.

“A media spokesman for the Denton (Texas) Police Department told The Salt Lake Tribune Saturday morning that the original call went out Friday night at 9:38 p.m. CT,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported via MSN. “Officers responded to the 1100 block of Avenue B in Denton. Upon arrival, they found a single gunshot victim, who was transported to a local hospital.

“After a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expressed “heartache” at Jordan’s passing.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Whittingham said in a statement. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

The Dallas Morning News hailed Jordan’s accomplishments during Utah’s virus-shortened season.

“Utah played in only five games this year in a conference-shortened schedule, but Jordan made the most of it, rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries,” the DMN reported.” Jordan was the first player in school history to win the award. He was also earned second-team all-conference honors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates…