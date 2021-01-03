Report: Drew Brees to Retire at the End of the Year

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, most people in NFL circles believe that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire at the end of the season.

The news does not come as a complete shock. Brees agreed to a deal with NBC this offseason to join the network after his NFL career. Though, no stated date for when his career would end was given.

“Brees is expected to begin as a game analyst on NBC’s Notre Dame football broadcasts and in the studio on Football Night in America,” Outkick reports. “Ultimately, replacing Cris Collinsworth, 61, in the SNF booth could be the goal.”

Earlier this season, Brees suffered a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures, an injury which required him to miss significant time.

Brees’ switch from the field to the boot comes at a time when several high-profile quarterbacks have made or are considering making such a move. Tony Romo has become the highest-paid sportscaster in the business since leaving the Cowboys. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is rumored to be pondering retirement to begin his own broadcasting career.

Appearing on the Notre Dame broadcasts will give Brees a great chance to get his broadcasting “at-bats” during a high-profile national broadcast.

Brees has had a storied career on the field. Though, off the field, he has sometimes run into difficulty. Brees inflamed the passions of millions during the offseason after he apologized and launched what amounted to an apology tour after saying that NFL anthem protesters were disrespecting the flag.