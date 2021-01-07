Bills Fans Win Petition Fight, Gov. Cuomo Will Stay Away from AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills fans jumped into action with a petition calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to stay away from the stadium almost as soon as the team announced that spectators would be allowed to watch the upcoming AFC playoff game in person.

Now, it looks like the fans have had their way. Cuomo announced that he would not be attending the game.

Cuomo initially claimed that he was excited to attend the playoff. “I’m going to take my test, I’m going to be out there to watch the game with you, and we look forward to it,” the New York governor said.

But fans quickly launched the petition entitled, “Ban Andrew Cuomo from Buffalo Bills Stadium playoff games,” only a few days ago, and it quickly garnered more than 41, 000 of its sought after 50,000 signatures.

The fan-led effort was most annoyed that Cuomo claimed to have the power to limit stadium capacity to only ten percent, even as he was rumored to be getting a free ticket of his own.

“So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here!” the petition states.

However, after the petition made such a splash in the Empire State, Cuomo suddenly realized that he could not attend the game because he needs to re-write his state of the state address.

Ryan Field of New York’s ABC7 was the source of the news:

Governor Cuomo will not be attending Bills playoff game this weekend. Instead, he is giving his ticket to a nurse from Erie County Medical Center



He said he can no longer attend because the shift in power in Washington has forced him to rewrite the State of the State address. pic.twitter.com/yRMVDBZZnF — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 6, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.