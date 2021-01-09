NFL Disburses over $4 Million is Social Justice Grants

The NFL is making good on its promise to fund the social justice movement through the funding of 13 grants to nonprofit organizations connected to the Inspire Change program.

The grants, totaling $4.3 million, are directed towards efforts to close the “digital divide.”

“Education is a basic human right, and we can no longer deprive students of the tools they need to succeed, including devices and the internet,” said Kelvin Beachum, a Cardinals lineman, and Players Coalition task force member. “I am proud of the work Players Coalition and the NFL has done to help close this ‘digital divide’ and help those children in underserved communities.”

As USA Today reports, “Inspire Change is the product of the partnership formed between the players and owners during the 2018 season and focuses on education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. To date, the league and its teams have provided more than $95 million to programs across the country.”

The list of 2021 grant recipients, provided by USA Today, is as follows: