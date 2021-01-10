Report: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Refusing to Play After Capitol Riots

A source to the New York Post reports that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s three-game absence is related to the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

On Friday, Nets coach Steve Nash only told the media that Irving was staying on the sidelines for “personal reasons,” the New York Post reported.

“I messaged with Ky, but I want to keep all that stuff private,” Nash said. “We don’t have any decision on Sunday yet. But we’ll deal with that and figure it out before we go on Sunday.

“Like I said, sorry, we’re just going to keep that between us,” Nash added. “It was a personal matter, so we’re going to keep it personal, and respect privacy.”

Other sources claim that Irving is also still upset that no members of the Louisville Police Department have been seriously punished for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Nash also insisted the Irving is quite in tune with “social justice.”

“Well, there’s no question that social justice is way more than basketball. That goes without saying. I think we all understand that in this league,” Nash said.

“So we’re all disappointed and in lockstep that change needs to come, and that we have to have faith that there are small changes happening. It’s not fast enough. It’s not resounding enough. But it can’t deter us from our collective belief that change is imperative,” the coach added.

