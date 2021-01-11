Arizona Cardinals Stadium to Be Coronavirus Vaccination Site

The Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium is set to serve as a site for Arizonans to receive coronavirus vaccinations, according to reports.

The team noted that the vaccination center will be open 24 hours a day until the vaccinations program is complete.

“Our new vaccine site in Glendale will rapidly expand the number of Arizonans getting vaccinated,” Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk. “We need to get these vaccine doses out of freezers and into the arms of Arizonans who want it, and our new site will speed up that process.”

The facility has already begun serving those looking for the vaccination, the team said.

“Every corner of our community has been impacted by COVID-19 but the availability of vaccines is a major development in the fight against it,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “All of us at the Cardinals and State Farm Stadium are proud to assist in administering these vaccinations in the safest and most efficient way, starting with those most in need of them.”

The NFL has permitted the league to use team facilities for the coronavirus vaccination effort.

