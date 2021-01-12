‘COVID Nightmare’: Media Blasts Bama Fans for Packing the Streets During Championship Celebration

Alabama fans are facing stiff criticism over the massive street celebration in Tuscaloosa after winning the national championship on Monday night.

Media outlets across the country are on the attack calling the Crimson Tide celebration a “super spreader” after hundreds of Bama fans clogged the streets on Monday after Ohio State fell in a lopsided 52 to 24.

TMZ Sports, for instance, called the celebration a “COVID nightmare,” and insisted that the big win was somehow turned into a loss because of the party.

Alabama Fans Pack Tuscaloosa Streets After Championship Win, COVID Nightmarehttps://t.co/mZgctFGlvc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 12, 2021

Sporting News scolded the throng of Bama fans for “disregarding COVID-19 policies” with the glee over the win.

From super team to super spreader? This is why we can't have nice things. https://t.co/91wujnmL5W — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 12, 2021

The sports site tsked the fans saying, “just because a vaccine is being administered doesn’t mean rabid fans should be actively [sic] working to avoid coronavirus policies and procedures.”

For its part, ESPN accused the fans of “ignoring pleas for common sense and safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Others also piled on. USA Today slammed the street party, saying it went on “the COVID-19 pandemic be damned.”

Nothing was getting in the way of Crimson Tide fans taking to the streets of Tuscaloosa to celebrate Alabama's national championship victory against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/LNA1wuX7JS — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 12, 2021

HuffPost went on the attack insisting, “A potential superspreader celebration erupted in Tuscaloosa despite the mayor’s plea that the hospital was already stretched.” ABC added that fans “ignored pandemic precaution.” And Newsweek slapped the fans down for the celebration occurring “as COVID-19 infections continue to soar across the state.”

Twitter users also took turns slamming the school and its fans:

Before the season, public health experts worried that college football would prompt large, risky gatherings — not just at the stadium, but at bars, house parties, etc. Looks like they were right. https://t.co/8H6eZazvSH — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) January 12, 2021

Tuscaloosa, Alabama home of College Football National Champions and the next Covid super spreader event. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/HfJJUWdxxx — Jonathan Giles (@JGilesComedy) January 12, 2021

Congrats to Covid-19 on its championship win. https://t.co/yzxwLcRsqk — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 12, 2021

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

LARGE CROWDS GATHER IN TUSCALOOSA AT BARS: large crowds of fans are waiting in long lines at bars on the strip trying to get seats inside to watching tonight’s college national championship game pic.twitter.com/x9f1Dawp8c — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 11, 2021

This does not seem like a good idea. https://t.co/0r8WxgkKqL — Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) January 12, 2021

Notre Dame came under fire in November when students flooded the field to celebrate its double-overtime upset over Clemson. The Fighting Irish fans were exultant when their team beat the No. 1 Clemson, but after the mass celebration, Notre Dame was excoriated for allowing the celebration to become a superspreader. However, in the weeks after the game, it became clear that no new cases of the virus were reported, not among the football team, or the student body. It appears that the mass celebration was no such thing as a super spreading event.

