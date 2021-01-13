Olympic Gold Medalist Charged for Alleged Role in Capitol Riots

Klete Keller, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist who was reported to have been seen among the crowd inside the Capitol Rotunda during last Wednesday’s riot, has been charged for his role in the incident.

The charges against Keller include obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties, unlawfully entering Capitol grounds, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Claims that Keller attended the riot began after a video surfaced from Townhall’s Julio Rosas, in which a tall man in a Team U.S.A. Olympic jacket was seen getting pushed back by police with other protesters.

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

“Keller was working as an independent contractor for Colorado and Ohio-based real estate agency Hoff and Leigh. But on Tuesday, Hoff and Leigh released a statement saying that Keller had resigned,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports.

“Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest,” the company said in a statement. “But we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law.

“We pride ourselves on our deeply held core values of family, loyalty, community, and stewardship. We continue to stand by these values,” the statement added.

USA Swimming released a statement without mentioning Keller, soon after reports of him being at the riot began to surface.

“We respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week,” the statement read.

Keller won five medals for the U.S. at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics. He was also a teammate of stars Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.