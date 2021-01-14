Insurance giant American International Group (AIG) canceled Boston Red Sox legend Curt Schilling solely because he is a conservative, the MLB pitcher said.

The famed “Bloody Sock” pitcher took to Twitter to let fans know that the cancel culture came after him because of his history of conservative social media posts.

“We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile,'” Schilling wrote on Tuesday.

The MLB star shared a screenshot of an email from an AIG employee telling him that while they appreciate that he’s been an AIG client since 2004, “it was a management decision that was made collectively between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.”

Schilling added that the decision to drop him came from the insurance giant’s PR department. “That was their reasoning. The agent told us it was a decision made by and with their PR department in conjunction with management,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Schilling responded to a commenter who was shocked at the insurance giant’s actions.

“Come on man, have you even been watching the past week? This is EXACTLY who these people are,” the former MLB star wrote.

Finally, Schilling slammed those who have sat idly by and allowed all this to happen. “You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for shit that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption,” he said.

Schilling’s point is on target.

