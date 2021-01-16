Seattle Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Suspended Again

Jan. 15 (UPI) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely again after the NFL rescinded the wideout’s conditional reinstatement.

The change in Gordon’s status was listed on the league’s official transactions Friday. According to ESPN, the decision stems from Gordon violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Last month, it was reported that Gordon experienced another setback in his recovery from substance abuse as he was nearing a return to the field following a lengthy suspension. That setback broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substances of abuse and performance-enhancing substances. It was his sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth that was related to substance abuse.

The 29-year-old Gordon was conditionally reinstated last month from that ban and was set to practice with the Seahawks in Week 16. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said the veteran receiver had a chance to play that week against the Los Angeles Rams.

But a day before what would have been Gordon’s first practice with the Seahawks, the NFL placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list. The league said he failed to satisfy the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks before last season. He would become a free agent if the league reinstates him again.

In 63 career games between the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seahawks, Gordon has recorded 247 receptions for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013.