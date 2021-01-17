Vanderbilt University’s Sarah Fuller is reportedly set to be part of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inaugural event this coming week.

Fuller is, of course, the student who became famous as the “first female to play in power 5 college football game” in November when she delivered a squib kick during the Commodores’ Nov. 28 game against the Missouri Tigers.

Now it looks like Fuller has been invited to join Celebrating America, a TV program to be aired on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, that will be simulcasted on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS, USA Today reported.

Fuller told fans on Twitter how excited she was to join the Biden inauguration broadcast.

“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller tweeted. “This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman,” she tweeted.

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

Fuller hit the field twice during her short career as a Commodore. Despite the short time on the field, Fuller was showered with awards and accolades. For instance, the College Football Hall Of Fame has added Sarah Fuller’s uniform to its collection to celebrate her big first.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs also made the SEC special teams player of the week during the first week of December and was nominated for a Courage Award.

Fuller will transfer to North Texas next season to play soccer, but not before she plays for Vanderbilt in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament in the spring.

