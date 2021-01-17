WATCH: Kurt Warner Suggests Playoff Games Should Be Indoors After Ravens Mishaps vs Bills

Warner Todd Huston

NFL GameDay’s Kurt Warner was blasted for his suggestion that all playoff games should be played in indoor stadiums after the Baltimore Ravens were toppled by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

While many oddsmakers had the Bills as the favorite — just barely — in Sunday’s game, the Ravens flew into Buffalo as the number two scoring offense in the league. But by the time the wind settled, the Bills had convincingly beaten the Ravens with a 17-3 final.

Apparently, the severe underperformance by the Ravens gave NFL GameDay’s Kurt Warner the idea that playing a playoff game outdoors in freezing and windy Buffalo, New York, was something the league should stop doing.

“Can we just play every playoff game inside?” Warner said during Sunday’s broadcast. “I know that’s a part of football. I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season and the elements become a part of the mix. I want the best team to be able to advance and all the elements to be the exact same for every team.”

Even Warner’s on-air co-hosts delivered an audible moan at the suggestion.

Warner, who played for the NFL himself and was a Super Bowl champ, was blasted on social media for the idea:

The hits came in so fast and furious on Warner’s Twitter account that he felt the need to jump in and try to deflect:

Finally, Warner’s argument doesn’t even make a whole lot of sense considering that the Baltimore Ravens don’t exactly play in the tropics because they play outdoors in a cold-weather state, too!

