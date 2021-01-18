Report: Kyrie Irving Bought a House for George Floyd’s Family

Former Indiana Pacers guard Stephen Jackson recently said that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving bought the family of Minnesota man George Floyd a house.

Jackson recently spoke to Etan Thomas on The Rematch podcast and talked about what his fellow NBA players had done for the Floyd family over the last year.

“She’s getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support,” Jackson said of the Floyd family.

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends — Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney,” Jackson added.

“I think God has definitely blessed her,” Jackson said. “Right now, she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy.”

Jackson added that he intended to keep an eye on Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, as she grows up.

As for Irving, he recently donated thousands to tuition funds for students at historically black universities and has stepped up his efforts for social justice and community activism.

George Floyd, of course, is the 46-year-old man who died in police custody last May. His death launched numerous riots across the nation and has been a focal point for social justice activism by the Black Lives Matter movement and others.

