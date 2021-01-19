Robert Reich: ‘White Privilege’ Is Josh Hawley Getting a Book Deal While NFL Rejects Kaepernick

Former Clinton operative Robert Reich accused Missouri Senator Josh Hawley of “white privilege” with his new book deal and invoked Colin Kaepernick’s lack of an NFL job as “proof” of that privilege.

Two weeks ago, the conservative Republican senator lost his publisher when Simon & Schuster canceled his contract after he led the effort to question the 2020 election results in the upper chamber. But last week, Hawley announced that he had secured another publisher for his forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech.

But as far as Reich is concerned, the fact that Hawley found another publisher is “proof” that there is racism and “white privilege.” Why? Because Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job in the NFL.

“Here’s the difference, folks,” Reich wrote in a Jan. 18 tweet. “When Colin Kaepernick speaks out against racial injustice, no team will sign him. When Josh Hawley gets dropped for helping incite an insurrection, he lands another book deal in less than 2 weeks.

“This is what white privilege looks like,” the one-time Clinton Secretary of Labor piously exclaimed.

Indeed, the second-string San Francisco 49ers quarterback is no longer playing in the NFL. But he has not been hung out to dry. Indeed, he reportedly has a new worth of $20 million with his Nike contracts and his other advertising deals, book deals, film production deals, and other lucrative jobs that came to him only because he took a knee to protest against the United States during a year of football games.

In fact, according to Yahoo NFL reporter Charles Robinson, Nike is still paying Kaepernick a contract that is “on par” with what most “star” NFL players receive. And Kaepernick hasn’t played for going on five years.

Reich did find some pushback on his proclamation of “white privilege”:

I'd love to compare Hawley's payday from Regnery with Kaepernick's payday from Nike, to quantify this white privilege. https://t.co/OsUrjRJ4OP — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 19, 2021

Kaepernick's net worth would put him on the list of top 20 QBs of all time. https://t.co/E5xWnsrAbL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 19, 2021

Umm…..Colin Kaepernick was already sitting the bench when he started his "protest".

If he was a great quarterback, and didn't have a toxic attitude, he would be playing. Plenty of other players who take a knee are playing in the NFL.

He's not a martyr. He just sucks. https://t.co/kJHybly0qC — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) January 19, 2021

This is a lie. Firstly, he had tryouts for other teams he didn’t show up for. Also, Kaepernick has a $Million book deal and makes more now as a Nike spokesperson than he did as a 2nd to 3rd string NFL player. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 19, 2021

No sir, Robert, its Kaepernick wearing Cuban dictator apparel and calling all police pigs etc.

He doesn't talk about bad cops he says they are all bad.

He's wrong.

Hawley got dropped for objecting to electors until an investigation was completed which is what 75,000,000 wanted — Greg Fairchild (@GFairchildE) January 19, 2021

Josh Harley isn’t a grandstanding benchwarmer agitating for social justice while drawing millions in endorsement fees from a company that uses slave labor to make its flagship products. Other than that you NAILED IT. — furious_Vote_for_Pedro_a (@furious_a) January 19, 2021

