WATCH: Lady Gaga Sings Nat’l Anthem at Biden Inauguration, No One Kneels

It is with great pleasure that we can report that the national anthem is apparently no longer controversial.

As Lady Gaga belted out our nation’s song with some theatrics but relatively few deviations from the traditional anthem performance, a look at the assembled crowd showed something very interesting, no one appeared to be kneeling.

Lady Gaga sings the US national anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

.⁦@ladygaga⁩ singing the national anthem at the Biden Inauguration. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YxrZAbtpdr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021

One of the main features of anthem performances over the last four years was kneeling. A protest that began with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick as a statement against police violence, ut then seemingly transformed into a general protest against the state of the country that was copied by entertainers, politicians, and others.

However, with a change in regime in Washington, it appears that “patriotism” is back in style.

“Gaga, who previously sang ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the 2016 Super Bowl, has been riding with Biden for a while now, having supported him throughout his campaign, including performing at his final rally in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2, the New York Post reported.

“Previously, Biden introduced Gaga when she performed ‘Til It Happens to You’ at the 2016 Oscars and worked with the singer on his It’s On Us campaign against sexual assault.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, an Oakland native and supporter of Colin Kaepernick and the anthem protests he began, once said that the “backlash” against Kaepernick’s protests was the fault of “Russian bots.”

Harris also said that the anthem protests were an act of “free speech” and meant to draw attention to “racial injustice.”