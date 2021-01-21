WATCH: Dan Campbell Says Lions Will ‘Bite a Kneecap Off’ Opponents

The Lions’ new Coach, Dan Campbell, hit the ground hard in a Thursday presser telling the media he intended to “kick the teeth” and “bite a kneecap” off his opponents.

Campbell’s rhetoric was quite colorful, to say the least, as he told the media that he intends to stop all the losing.

“Here’s what I do know is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city’s been down, and it found a way to get up. It’s found a way to overcome adversity. So this team’s going to be built on we’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back we’re gonna smile at you, and when you knock us down we’re going to get up, and on the way, we’re going to bite a kneecap off,” Campbell exclaimed.

“We’re going to stand up, and it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up, and it’s gonna take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we’re gonna take another chunk out of you,” Campbell added.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

The new head coach went on noting that he understands that people don’t want to hear any whining.

“I know that Detroit is made up of great people, some really good people. The community is strong,” Campbell continued. “This place has been kicked, it’s been battered, it’s been bruised, and I can sit up here and give you coach speak all day long. I can give you, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this many games.’ None of that matters and you guys don’t want to hear it anyway. You’ve had enough of that shit. Excuse my language.

Campbell comes to the Lions after a five-year stint as the New Orleans Saint’s tight ends coach and assistant to the head coach.

