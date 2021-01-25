Social Media Post Attempts to Show Blackballing of Kaepernick Was Political, it Fails

Colin Kaepernick
Getty Images/Carmen Mandato
Warner Todd Huston

Tom Brady is once again headed to the Super Bowl even though he was friends with Donald Trump, while social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick is still without a job.

And that makes Twitter very angry.

On Monday, a post from a Toronto-based researcher named Ahmed Ali attempted to point out the hypocrisy – in Ali’s view – of people who can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same with Colin Kaepernick.

“Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick.”

Twitter summed the trend up saying, “As Tom Brady makes his way to another Super Bowl, some football fans are pointing out that the quarterback’s politics, i.e., his friendship with Donald Trump, haven’t derailed his career in the way that Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of police violence did, arguably leading to his exit from the NFL.”

The tweet ignores several glaring differences between Brady and Kaepernick and highlights the real reason why one of them has a job and the other one doesn’t. As several Twitter users pointed out, Brady is by far the better quarterback and he has six Super Bowl rings to prove it. They also note that Brady is a football player who made a scant few political statements and was friends with a president. On the other hand, Kaepernick seemed to make his entire life about making political statements and sticking his finger in people’s eyes on a regular basis but is otherwise rarely about football.

Meaning, Kaepernick would have a job regardless of his political views if he was good at his job.

From there, the Tweets came in fast and furious:

Naturally, Kaepernick had many supporters:

