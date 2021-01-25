Tom Brady is once again headed to the Super Bowl even though he was friends with Donald Trump, while social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick is still without a job.

And that makes Twitter very angry.

On Monday, a post from a Toronto-based researcher named Ahmed Ali attempted to point out the hypocrisy – in Ali’s view – of people who can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same with Colin Kaepernick.

“Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick.”

Twitter summed the trend up saying, “As Tom Brady makes his way to another Super Bowl, some football fans are pointing out that the quarterback’s politics, i.e., his friendship with Donald Trump, haven’t derailed his career in the way that Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of police violence did, arguably leading to his exit from the NFL.”

The tweet ignores several glaring differences between Brady and Kaepernick and highlights the real reason why one of them has a job and the other one doesn’t. As several Twitter users pointed out, Brady is by far the better quarterback and he has six Super Bowl rings to prove it. They also note that Brady is a football player who made a scant few political statements and was friends with a president. On the other hand, Kaepernick seemed to make his entire life about making political statements and sticking his finger in people’s eyes on a regular basis but is otherwise rarely about football.

Meaning, Kaepernick would have a job regardless of his political views if he was good at his job.

From there, the Tweets came in fast and furious:

Yeah good point. Why does the greatest player in the history of the sport still have a football career while this mediocre loudmouth who got benched for Blaine Gabbert and then started protesting the anthem for attention doesn't???? Must be racism!!!1! pic.twitter.com/w1sZD5TM7r — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 25, 2021

Kaepernick is the one who brought his politics into the game … https://t.co/xJySnt9EIO — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 25, 2021

Aside for the many reasons this is a bad comparison, Kaepernick chooses to be a political activist. Brady just HAS political opinions. https://t.co/rutfyE78XP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 25, 2021

So Kaepernick is trending because Tom Brady (a skilled quarterback) hasn't been canceled due to his friendship with Donald Trump. Yep, makes sense. #LiberalismIsADisease — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 25, 2021

Kaepernick isn't on a team because he's terrible at football, it has nothing to do with his politics. Mike Vick led a dog fighting ring on his property and went to prison but Philadelphia didn't care because he won football games. If Colin Kaepernick could win, he'd have a job. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 25, 2021

It’s as if people forget how bad Colin Kaepernick was when he left the league. In his last season, he was: – 23rd in QBR

– 28th in Completion percentage

– 1-10 record pic.twitter.com/Scx42zGhxx — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 25, 2021

This is a dogshit take. Did y’all just forget how Kaepernick was playing before he was ostracized? If he was winning like Brady he would be in the league…. just like the people that were still kneeling yet were on teams. https://t.co/bsmCxKSztc — Eric July (@EricDJuly) January 25, 2021

Short story: Tom Brady is good at football, Kaepernick is not. End of story — Betoffees (@betoffees) January 25, 2021

Naturally, Kaepernick had many supporters:

Brady or Kaepernick – who is the bigger Patriot? One supported a tyrant who attempted to burn down our 244 year old Democracy and violently install himself as Dictator. The other exercised his 1A Rights for EXACTLY the reason they are "Rights" – and not merely "Privileges"! pic.twitter.com/WgpvKAJ4sb — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 25, 2021

Sports is political. The WNBA and NBA reminded us of that. Kaepernick was anotjer reminder. So was Tom Brady’s MAGA hat. And I don’t get why it’s suddenly irrelevant. — Rae Sanni Stan Account (@raesanni) January 25, 2021

