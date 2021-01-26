WATCH: Russian Skier Attacks Rival at Finish Line

The Russian Cross Country ski team lost its bronze medal and found itself disqualified after a member of their team attacked a rival member of the opposing team at the finish line.

Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov couldn’t find his way past Finnish skier Joni Maki in the closing moments of the 4 x 7.5km relay. In frustration, Bolshunov took a swipe at Maki’s skis as the pair approached the finish line, but missed.

However, apparently undeterred, Bolshunov slammed into Maki at the finish line.

Cross-country skiing aggro as Alexander Bolshunov gets Russian team disqualified for trying to hit rival with a pole, then charging into him after the finish pic.twitter.com/P1QnpLIBQj — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 24, 2021

“Due to a tight situation in choosing the lines towards the finish, which triggered an unsportsmanlike behavior of Bolshunov against Maki, Bolshunov [was] disqualified and thus the entire Team Russia 1,” a report via FIS read.